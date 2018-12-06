School districts offer scholarships, tests, counseling services

At this point in the school year, high school upperclassmen are filling out applications, requesting transcripts and making sure test scores are in order, all while trying to balance classes.

College application season is wrapping up for many seniors, but there is still work to be done at all grade levels.

“We tell seniors to try to have all their stuff done by October,” said Amy Andrews, lead counselor at Wylie East. “FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) opened Oct. 1. The sooner they complete that, the better. Once we get into November, we start working on applications, especially through Common App and Apply Texas, and sending transcripts and getting letters of recommendations. FAFSA is national, and the college application deadlines depend on the school.”

It’s a bit too late for most seniors to take the ACT and SAT college admission tests, but juniors still have plenty of opportunities. Wylie East, Wylie High and Sachse High Schools all offer free SAT tests for juniors during a school day in the spring.

For the full story, see the Dec. 6 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]