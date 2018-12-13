Holiday needs rise at area food banks

As Christmas approaches, more and more people find themselves needing a little extra help. For those in the Sachse area, there are several options for seeking assistance.

Sachse’s only food pantry is 5 Loaves, located at 4401 Williford Road. Executive Director Audrey Wallace attempts to meet all types of needs along with the help of volunteers.

“We’ve had a lot of new people register,” Wallace said. “It’s typically hard this time of year. Sometimes people are off and don’t get to work as much.”

The pantry specifically asks for jelly, canned meat, Pop-Tarts, granola bars, soup, macaroni, chili, ravioli and crackers. It also serves as a diaper bank.

Additionally, 5 Loaves sells coffee. Volunteers grind and bag four different kinds of gourmet coffee. Each bag costs $10 and goes to help food pantry operations.

Aside from donating food and diapers, the best way to get involved is by volunteering. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and the first and third Saturdays of each month. Evening hours are 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Workers also care for a community garden with the help of Sachse Lions Club, and businesses in the area can sell the 5 Loaves coffee.

“Volunteering gives people a sense of belonging,” Wallace said. “Not everyone is so fortunate.”

Just a few miles away in Wylie there are two additional food pantries.

The Christian Care Center is located at 1310 West Brown Street. According the center’s website, it currently needs cans of broth, chili, canned or dry potatoes, canned diced tomatoes, cake mixes, Hamburger Helper, Jell-O, canned vegetables, soup crackers and instant oatmeal.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Clothing is also available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Amazing Grace Food Pantry, located at 1711 Parker Road, distributes food and cleaning supplies. The pantry is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The biggest needs are canned beans and vegetables, soup, and hygiene products. Donations are also welcome, as $10 can feed a family of four for a month thanks to a partnership with North Texas Food Bank. Donate online at amazinggracepantry.com or call the pantry at 972-292-7241.

For the full story, see the Dec. 13 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]