Off & running

District championship hunt begins

Sachse begins its quest for another district girls basketball title this week.

The first challenge in the new 10-6A came on Tuesday, Dec. 11 versus Wylie.

The Lady Mustangs (14-2 overall as of Monday, Dec. 10) play 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 at Naaman Forest.

Games left in the first round are at Garland (Dec. 21), with North Garland (Jan. 2), at Lakeview Centennial (Jan. 4), with South Garland (Jan. 8) and at Rowlett (Jan. 11). All contests start at 6:15 p.m.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]