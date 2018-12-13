Resolution for community center approved

Although a few residents and council members expressed concerns, a contract with Ratcliff Constructors to finalize plans for a community center was approved.

Council met in regular session Monday, Dec. 3 to receive a presentation from architect Ron Hobbs about the project.

The city rejected all bids for the community center in July and voted on engineering items, such as window placement, in September. Hobbs opened new bids for the project on Nov. 15 and received seven.

“We added an alternate for underfloor plumbing and an alternate for concrete waterproofing,” Hobbs said. “All the (bid prices) were within 6 percent of each other. We interviewed the three lowest bidders. Of them, Ratcliff had the fastest construction time and showed the most experience on similar projects.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]