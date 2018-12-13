Team of Baseball Buddies mentors younger students

Once a week, Sachse High School’s baseball team visits Sewell Elementary to become big brothers for half an hour.

Baseball Buddies was launched in 2015 and lasts through the fall semester. Each baseball player is paired with a Sewell boy and serves as a mentor, helping with homework, passing on life lessons and chatting about life.

“I wanted my guys to understand that when they’re at games and out in the community, there are people watching,” said Chris Burrow, head baseball coach. “There are kids looking up to them.”

According to Burrow, there are typically 32-35 Sewell kids involved, although it depends on the size of the baseball team. A few of the high schoolers have two Sewell kids, but Burrow prefers a one-to-one ratio.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]