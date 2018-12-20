Garland ISD app improves school safety

A single app has helped Garland ISD improve school safety.

After releasing Anonymous Alerts in September, GISD safety officials managed to cut down on various types of threats.

Anonymous Alerts is a free app available for iPhones, Androids, laptops and desktop computers. Users, who remain completely anonymous, can report issues like bullying, theft or a threat to the school. The reports are directed to the GISD security office, and then sent to principals, counselors or Student Resource Officers, depending on what the problem is.

“We have had 387 reports since September, and most have been for bullying,” said Kiel Pankonien, GISD security coordinator. “Some have been concerns for safety. The app helped us convene five times to save someone’s life. Only 20 reports have not been credible.”

For the full story, see the Dec. 20 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]