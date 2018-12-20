Last cotton harvested

A descendant of city founder William Sachse has almost finished harvesting what will likely be the last cotton grown in Sachse.

Craig Jones, 73, grew up in the town named for his great-great-uncle. Although the family once owned 640 acres of land, the amount has dwindled to 43 acres. Last year Jones planted cotton for the first time in decades on land that Sachse once owned.

“Jake Sachse (William’s son) owned land that ran from FM 544 to Ranch Road,” he said. “This is the last piece of that land. To my knowledge, it’s the only cultivated Jake Sachse farmland.”

The land is on Ranch Road, near Mustang Creek Estates and Whitt Elementary. Jones and his sister Kibbie Jones Hipp co-own the 43 acres.

For the full story, see the Dec. 20 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]