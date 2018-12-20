Mustangs knock off 9-6A’s Boyd, Plano West

Sachse boys basketball took some big steps forward last week in non-district.

They beat McKinney Boyd 65-45 and Plano West 68-45.

“Our last two games have been the best two we have played all season. We are getting balanced production on the offensive end, and doing a great job of defending for four quarters with a high level of intensity and focus. Beating Boyd was a good bounce-back win for us after our loss to Byron Nelson at home, but the win against Plano West at home will be most remembered from this week,” SHS head coach Zachary Mikesell said. “A win like that against an opponent like Plano West in your gym in front of your fans, it was a special night. It was a program-building win, and I was very proud of our guys going out and giving them our best shot. When we do that, we can hang with just about anyone.”

The Mustangs (7-7 overall as of Monday, Dec. 17) open the 10-6A season at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21 at Garland.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]