Sachse student wins GISD greeting card contest

Garland ISD held a district-wide greeting card design contest for all fifth-graders, and a Sachse student was one of just four winners selected.

Chloe Chuong, who attends Sewell Elementary, drew Santa flying above a cabin in the middle of a snowy forest.

“First I drew the cabin because I didn’t know what to do first,” she said. “Then I drew a child trying to look for Santa because he saw Santa outside. It looks like he’s all dressed up and looking for Santa.”

She won 50 greeting cards with her artwork printed on the front, and GISD’s board of trustees will recognize her at an upcoming meeting. Her cards will also be sent to various dignitaries throughout Sachse, Rowlett and Garland.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]