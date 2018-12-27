Brooks top defensive player in Class 6A for 2018 season

No matter the sport, making an all-state team is no easy task.

Sachse’s Braylen Brooks did just that after a successful 2018 season.

The senior was named the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year and first-team at cornerback.

“For him to be named the top defensive player in all of (Class) 6A is really impressive,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said. “Even more impressive is what he does off the field. He’s a 4.0 GPA student and exemplifies what is means to be a student-athlete.”

By David Jenkins • [email protected]