Two Collin College programs receive recognition

Two programs at Collin College received awards from national programs.
The Health Information Management (HIM) program at Collin College was ranked fifth nationally in a recent survey.
TheBestSchools.org ranked the country’s 25 best online health information technology associate degree programs of the year.
Michelle Millen is HIM director at Collin College and serves as a commissioner on the Commission on Certification for Health Informatics and Information Management. She also held a chair on the Council for Excellence in Education.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]