Two Collin College programs receive recognition

Two programs at Collin College received awards from national programs.

The Health Information Management (HIM) program at Collin College was ranked fifth nationally in a recent survey.

TheBestSchools.org ranked the country’s 25 best online health information technology associate degree programs of the year.

Michelle Millen is HIM director at Collin College and serves as a commissioner on the Commission on Certification for Health Informatics and Information Management. She also held a chair on the Council for Excellence in Education.

For the full story, see the Dec. 27 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]