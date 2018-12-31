Squads play in holiday tournaments

Sachse boys and girls basketball traveled to holiday tournaments over Christmas break.

The Mustangs won the silver bracket in the Kaufman Holiday Tournament after knocking off Wylie East 67-58. They opened with a 57-35 win over Forney and lost 63-59 against Tyler John Tyler in pool action.

Bracket competition opened with a 62-42 trouncing of Bishop Dunne.

The Lady Mustangs went 2-2 in the 68th annual Sandra Meadows Classic at Duncanville. They started with a forfeit win over Brentwood Academy and McEachern 53-49.

They then fell 38-28 to Desoto and Frisco Lone Star 46-35 to end the weekend.

Cedar Hill beat Conway 65-47 for the championship, Ridge Point brought home the consolation title in a 54-45 win over Colleyville, Duncanville picked up fifth in a 65-47 victory against Lone Star and Desoto held off Bishop Lynch 47-41 for third place.

