Wastewater spill reaches Lake Lavon

Heavy rains and a lightning related power outage last week caused the release of domestic wastewater that was not fully treated, of which some flowed into the northeast part of Lavon Lake.

The wastewater release occurred Wednesday, Dec. 26 at the Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Plant at 3020 Orr Road in Allen.

During a thunderstorm, the plant lost power and just less than 28,000 gallons of wastewater that was not completely treated spilled at the site, with some of it eventually flowing into Lavon Lake.

North Texas Municipal Water District crews were deployed to the lake and deployed booms to isolate and clean the spill.

The water district notified appropriate government agencies including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Treated drinking water provided by the district is safe and not impacted, NTMWD reported, however persons using private water wells located within a half mile of the spill are advised to distill or boil their drinking water.

The public should avoid contact with the discharged wastewater in the lake.

