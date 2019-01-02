Brooks earns another postseason honor

The postseason football awards keep rolling in for Sachse’s Braylen Brooks.

The senior was named to the All-USA Texas team as a first-team defensive back.

Trinity Cedar Hill’s Lewis, Haltom’s Keyon Shannon and Bishop Dunne’s Brian Williams joined him.

In earlier honors, Brooks was picked the Texas Associated Press Sports Editor Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year and first-team corner back. In District 10-6A, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year, first-team cornerback and second-team punt returner.

“For him to be named the top defensive player in all of (Class) 6A is really impressive,” Sachse head coach Mark Behrens said. “Even more impressive is what he does off the field. He’s a 4.0 GPA student and exemplifies what is means to be a student-athlete.”

The Texas High School Coaches Association picked Brooks second-team academic all-state.

Brooks brought the fire in 2018 by breaking the Garland ISD interceptions record with 11 picks in 12 games.

Of that total, five went for touchdowns. He also recorded 12 pass break ups, 31 tackles and returned a punt for a touchdown.

“He has great hands and runs to the ball instead of away from it,” Behrens said.

Garland’s Bobby Boyd held the previous record of 10 picks set in 1955.

Brooks helped lead the Mustangs to a third district title and an appearance in the second round of the 6A Div. I playoffs.

