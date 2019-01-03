Children’s author visits Sewell Elementary

A special guest gave Sachse students a lesson on publishing, productivity and empowerment.

Children’s author Susan Stevens Crummel visited Sewell Elementary Monday, Dec. 17. Crummel, who lives in Fort Worth, has made guest appearances in GISD schools for 15 years. This was her third time to visit Sewell.

“I think it’s very important for kids to see a visiting author because it shows that the name on the book is actually there,” she said. “Growing up, I knew that I could be a teacher, or secretary, or nurse, or flight attendant. In the 1950s and 60s, those were your aspirations. I’d never met an author, so I never thought being an author was a possibility, especially for women. Sometimes women had to use a man’s name, or initials. I want to inspire everybody, girls too, to be anything you want to be. My other message is to work hard because if you practice, you will get better.”

Crummel has written 18 books and won more than 30 awards, including the Texas Bluebonnet Award. Her next book, “The Donkey Egg,” will release in February.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]