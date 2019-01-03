Council discusses planned developments

Members of Sachse City Council had a chance to give input on major improvements planned for the city.

Council received presentations on the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) at a regular meeting Monday, Dec. 17. The CIP provides an overview of maintenance projects throughout Sachse.

Greg Peters, director of engineering and public works, focused on roads, drainage and facility improvements.

The main city buildings that need an upgrade are the animal shelter, and the public works and parks building. According to Peters, they are outdated and too small to efficiently serve the city.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]