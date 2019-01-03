From Sachse to off-Broadway

SHS grad, playwright just getting started

What began as a small-scale comedy that only a few dozen New Yorkers were likely to see has exploded into an off-Broadway hit with thousands of fans.

“Puffs,” now in its third year of production, is an unofficial parody of “Harry Potter” events from the perspective of the background characters. It aims to demonstrate how everyone has a voice and a place where they belong, according to playwright and Sachse native Matt Cox.

“I was definitely a fan of a ‘certain boy wizard’ as the books were coming out,” he said. “I was at the perfect age where I grew up alongside the characters. We call ‘Puffs’ ‘a play for anyone never destined to save the world.’ I tend to write stories that highlight the underdog, and this world of wizards was ripe for a good underdog story – one that highlights how we all have stories worth telling. Also, I thought it would be a lot of fun to give some (long overdue) recognition to the Puffs of the world.”

The play tells the story of a boy named Wayne who is sent to a wizard school. Although he dreams of becoming a hero, he gets sorted into what he deems the least heroic house: Puffs. With his best friends Oliver and Megan, Wayne gets entangled in physical battles while also fighting for his place in a world where he feels insignificant.

Cox’s love for acting began in high school. He joined the theatre department his senior year, performing in “You Can’t Take It with You” and “Cain: A Mystery.” His passion for writing began even earlier and he fine-tuned his skills by writing for the school newspaper and yearbook.

After graduating from Sachse High School in 2007, Cox studied theatre at Tarleton State University and received his bachelor’s degree in 2011. From there, he moved to New York to take classes at the Stella Adler Studio for Acting and the Upright Citizens Brigade.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]