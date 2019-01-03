High-caliber talent lacking

Lady Mustang soccer was loaded with high caliber talent the last several years.

Kristen Campbell, head coach, said they don’t have that luxury this season.

“We don’t have a ‘superstar’ or a stand out that is a go to on the field, everyone will have to contribute, and I think we have a good group of girls that will be able to put plays together and really compete,” she said.

Back are Hailey Wells (Rogers State University commit), Jordan Scrantom, Kyndle Brewer (Brookhaven commit), Hannah Hooks (Texas A&M Corpus Christi commit) and Erika Birmingham.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]