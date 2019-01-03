Lots of fun at the library in 2019

Happy New Year! Last year was an exciting time at the Sachse Public Library with fantastic special events and programs, and we are hoping to make 2019 even better! Here is a look at some of our upcoming events at the library.

After a short holiday break, our regular Story Time schedule will start up again beginning January 9. Each Wednesday, the library will host a Story Time for children ages 0-12 months, called “Tummy Time & Rhyme” at 10:30 a.m. A Preschool-age story time for children ages 3-5, called “Preschool Read & Play” will follow on Wednesday afternoons at 1:30 p.m. Finally, on Thursdays, the library will host a story time for children ages 1-2, called “Toddler Tales” at 11:30 a.m.

We are very excited to announce that the llibrary has a new Reading Therapy Dog! Greta, a three year-old German Shepherd Dog, will visit the library twice each month for kids to read to her. Reading to animals has been shown to help children gain confidence in their reading ability and in reading out-loud to others. Greta will visit the library two Tuesdays each month from 6-7:30 p.m. beginning January 8.

The library will host a special Glow-Night Party for families on Tuesday, January 15 at 6 p.m. We will have lots of cool glow-in-the-dark crafts, games, and more! Be sure to wear a white shirt for extra black light glow!

The Dallas Association of Young Lawyers will host an “Ask a Lawyer” event at the Sachse Public Library on Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. until noon. During this event, several attorneys will be on-hand to answer legal questions and give attendees the opportunity to seek free legal advice. This event is first come, first served. Attendees must arrive no later than 11 a.m. in order to visit with an attorney. If a question requires in-depth assistance, attendees will be referred to the proper legal resource.

The Sachse Public Library will be closed on Friday, January 18 for staff development and training. The library will be open on Saturday, January 19 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the library will also be closed on Monday, January 21. During these closures, library materials may be returned to either of the library’s two book drops, which are located on the East side of the building and in the West parking lot. The library will re-open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 22.

By Daniel Laney • Library Manager of Sachse Public Library