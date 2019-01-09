Best of Sachse ballot now online

Voting for the 18th annual Best of Sachse contest will continue through the end of the month.

Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in The Sachse News and online at www.sachsenews.com.

You could win $100! Just fill out a ballot with your choice in at least ten categories and return to The Sachse News by the deadline to be entered in a drawing to win.

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Sachse News, P.O. Box 369, Wylie, TX 75098, or brought by the office at 110 N. Ballard in downtown Wylie. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31. Ballots can also be downloaded electronically and submitted via email to [email protected].

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

Click here to download the ballot.