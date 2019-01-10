Mix up your workout routine in 2019

Even the most ardent fitness enthusiasts sometimes lack the motivation to exercise. Various factors, including boredom with a fitness regimen, can affect one’s motivation to hit the gym.

If you are a beginner and don’t belong to a gym, take advantage of guest passes offered in the area and check out the 24-hour Fitness in Murphy, the Wylie Rec Center, LA Fitness in Sachse and Fitness Xpress. You’ll find a variety of amenities and group classes plus, depending on the club, personal training for anyone who needs a boost.

Banish boredom with these simple tweaks:

Join a sports league. A workout doesn’t have to be limited to the weight room or the cardiovascular area of your local gym. If your motivation to workout is waning, consider joining a competitive sports league. Many fitness facilities even offer adults sports leagues on their premises or at nearby parks for outdoor sports.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]