Rolling along

Remain perfect in 10-6A after lopsided victories

The Lady Mustangs faced little resistance outscoring the opposition 163-47 in District 10-6A basketball.

They steamrolled North Garland 90-14 and Lakeview Centennial 73-33.

Adhel Tac scored 22 points, Tia Harvey chipped in 18, with 13 each were Avery Crouse and Kayla Demus, and Jayla Brooks scored 10 against North Garland.

Also helping out were Elizabeth Woods with four, Brea Bradley added three, with two each were Morgan Mundy, Zariera Jarvis and Sierra Douglas, and Malia Bradley totaled one.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]