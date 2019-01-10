Statewide art contests open

Students in the area have plenty of opportunities to show off their art skills.

Several statewide and local art contests have begun, and participants have a chance to win prizes ranging from vacations to displays.

Adopt a Beach is sponsoring the organization’s 23rd annual Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest. The theme is “Treasures of the Texas coast” and should focus on why the Texas coastline matters.

Submissions must be mailed to the Texas General Land Office by March 1.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]