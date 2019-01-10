Vehicle burglaries occur

Officers are asking for help in catching burglars who struck early Sunday morning.

Between 1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Jan. 6, Sachse Police Department received multiple calls about vehicle burglaries in the Mustang and Ridgeview area. Officers discovered that all the vehicles had been left unlocked.

The department asks citizens to check cameras for footage of the burglars and to report suspicious behavior. They also encourage residents to participate in the “9 p.m. routine” each night: removing belongings from cars, locking vehicles and houses, and turning on an outside light at a set time.

“We urge folks to lock their cars,” said Police Lieutenant Marty Cassidy. “We love that everyone feels safe here in Sachse, but we are not exempt from crime. Don’t make it easy on the criminals.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]