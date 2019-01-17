City prepares for 119-acre development

Plans are in motion to bring high-quality restaurants and retail, along with hundreds of town homes, to a new development district in Sachse.

The Station, which will sit on 119 acres of land along President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT), has been in the works since early 2018. Residents will have a chance to provide input at the Jan. 22 city council session. During the meeting, a public hearing will be held regarding the creation of a Public Improvement District, a necessary step in moving forward.

After approving an agreement with PMB Capital in September, council voted in favor of creating another Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ). The new zone will contain The Station. Although the proposed development will cover 119 acres, the entire zone contains 158 acres.

Councilmember Paul Watkins was appointed as a chairman to the new TIRZ board at the Dec. 17 council meeting. After the Jan. 22 public hearing, plans will begin moving forward, starting with road and drainage improvements.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]