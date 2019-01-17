First round of 10-6A action ends this week

Sachse boys basketball is set to end the first half of the District 10-6A schedule.

They were 12-11 overall and 2-3 in district as of Monday, Jan. 14.

The Mustangs traveled Tuesday, Jan. 15 to Wylie.

“They are very good team. They are athletic, physical, and deep,” SHS head coach Zach Mikesell said. “We will need to play well, but I am confident that if we execute our game plan, we will have our chances to win.”

For the full story, see the Jan. 17 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]