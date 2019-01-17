High schools to host winter performances

Whether they prefer drama or comedy, historically based or science fiction, theatre enthusiasts have plenty of entertainment options this weekend, courtesy of Wylie, Wylie East and Sachse High Schools.

Wylie High School’s theatre department will produce “Newsies the Musical” Jan. 17-19 at 7 p.m. with an additional 2 p.m. performance Jan. 19. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

The show, based on the Disney film of the same name, tells the story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike. When the cost of newspapers goes up for delivery boys (newsies), teenagers Jack and Davey organize a strike throughout New York City, helped by a female reporter who wants to be taken more seriously.

“‘Newsies’ is a powerful show that leaves the audience with a feel-good sense of conquering overwhelming obstacles,” said director Polly Harrison. “We have 99 students participating in our show as student musicians, members of the crew or performers, and coordinating each of these talented students to work together has been a tremendous undertaking. We’re extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and can’t wait to seize the day and show this story to the world.”

At Wylie East, drama students will perform “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. Jan. 18, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets cost $10 for students and $15 for adults.

“‘Little Shop of Horrors’ is so much fun,” director Andrea Farnham said. “The students in this production are amazing. They have so much heart and determination. They have been working countless hours since October and it shows! The music, the costumes, the lights, the set, the dancing and the kids will win you over within the first five minutes.”

The show is classified as a rock musical, with music based off the rock and roll, doo-wop and Motown styles of the 1960s. Its plot follows a young man named Seymour who works at an inner-city flower shop and obtains a mysterious plant that thrives off blood.

Theatre students at Sachse High School will produce Rick Elice’s “Peter and the Starcatcher” Jan. 17-19 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $12 for adults, $15 for onstage seating and $8 for students, teachers, senior adults and veterans.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” is a prequel to the classic “Peter Pan,” telling the backstories of Peter, Tinker Bell, Mrs. Darling and Captain Hook. Some orphans, pirates and a wealthy young girl all set sail for a distant island, and a trunk full of magical starstuff complicates the journey.

“People love this show because it’s a fun retelling of a classic story, a story that everyone knows and loves,” said director Libby Rotan.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]