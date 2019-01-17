Roadwork planned

By the end of 2019, major roads in Sachse will begin to look different.

City officials are planning improvements to 5th Street, Sachse Road and Merritt Road. Thanks to a local sales tax, several neighborhood streets will also be renovated.

According to Greg Peters, director of public works and engineering, the most immediate priority is 5th Street and Sachse Road.

“We expect to begin the 5th Street/Sachse Road construction as soon as Dallas County completes their bid process,” he said. “Dallas County is a major partner for the city of Sachse on road improvement projects, and they are the project manager and will fund 50 percent of the project cost. This partnership really helps us to stretch taxpayer dollars further. Without the support of our Dallas County Commissioner and Dallas County’s Public Works staff, we would not be able to complete a major road project like this.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]