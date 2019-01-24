City staff set date for Town Hall meeting

Sachse residents will soon have a place to have questions answered and ideas heard.

City officials have scheduled the first Town Hall meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at City Hall. The theme is “How do I…?”

“The first event will provide an overview of how residents can do things like report a code violation or provide feedback to the city,” said Lauren Rose, assistant to the city manager. “It is vitally important for cities to engage with their residents. The city council and city staff wanted to create an opportunity for residents to interact with their local government where they can learn about city operations and collaborate on issues facing the community.”

Town Hall meetings will be held on a quarterly basis and will also be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]