Community Center groundbreaking this weekend

Construction is about to get underway on one of Sachse’s biggest community projects.

The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Sachse Community Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 next to City Hall.

“There will be an initial groundbreaking by the city council, the parks and recreation board, and staff, followed by pictures,” said Recreation Manager Cynthia Wiseman. “After the groundbreaking and pictures, we will have light refreshments to follow at city hall where those in attendance will also be able to view some renderings of the outside of the building and the indoor floor plan.”

According to Wiseman, plans for the community center include a full-size basketball court, an indoor walking track, a recreation lounge, meeting rooms, classrooms, and a multipurpose room for dance, adult exercise and gymnastics programs. It will be about 25,000 square feet in size.

Officials anticipate that the center will open in January 2020.

Council has been discussing and voting on various aspects of the building since 2017. Ron Hobbs, who designed Sachse’s municipal complex, is the architect in charge.

Funds for the community center will come from certificates of obligation bond funds, Wiseman reported.

“The city is very excited to get this long-awaited project going for the community,” she said. “We have so many participants in the parks and recreation classes and programs that will benefit from having a facility designed to host the programs that we currently offer. Multiple groups and families will be able to utilize the reservation rooms for gatherings and meetings.”

City Hall is located at 3815-B Sachse Road.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]