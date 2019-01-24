Sachse wins 10-6A matchups

The Lady Mustangs stampeded over a pair of District 10-6A basketball opponents.

They started the second half with wins over Wylie 63-28 and Naaman Forest 63-25.

Adhel Tac led the way with 21 points versus Wylie. Kayla Demus recorded 11, with 10 each were Tia Harvey and Avery Crouse, Jayla Brooks totaled eight and Elizabeth Woods added three.

In the following game, Naaman Forest, Harvey had a game-best 14 points. Demus and Crouse each scored 12, Tac tacked on 10, Brooks contributed nine, Woods added four and Sierra Douglas finished with two.

For the full story, see the Jan. 24 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]