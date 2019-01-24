Teacher receives $20,000 grant

Wylie High School career technical education teacher Michelle Bellamy recently was awarded a $20,000 grant from Project Lead The Way to enhance her computer education classes.

The grant was awarded in partnership with Lockheed Martin and is divided equally between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I am so pleased that we have been awarded this grant and can offer this to our students,” Bellamy said. “This, in addition to industry-relevant certification added this year, will prepare them for whatever path they choose beyond high school.”

With the grant funds, Bellamy plans to introduce a cybersecurity class this year that introduces the tools and concepts of cybersecurity. Students will solve security problems by understanding and closing computer vulnerabilities.

The course is designed to raise student knowledge and commitment to ethical computing behavior.

PLTW provides students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educational programs for computer science, engineering and biomedical science. The program provides teacher training, a help desk, grant opportunities and networking.

Since 2007, Lockheed Martin has partnered with PLTW to address a critical need for future engineers, computer scientists, and math- and science-trained professionals.

For more stories like this, see the Jan. 23 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]