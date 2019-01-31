Council votes on hemp zoning ordinance

After receiving input from citizens, city staff and councilmembers, Sachse City Council voted to create a definition for hemp-based products in the town’s zoning ordinances.

A public hearing was held Tuesday, Jan. 22 during the council meeting. Matt Robinson, development services director, explained that the amendment would limit the zones in which businesses could sell the products. The businesses will only be allowed in the Industrial 1 and 2 districts.

“Staff has had a number of inquiries from businesses looking to sell these products in Sachse, but zoning ordinances are silent as to the type of use it would classified,” he said. “(The products) include oils, vitamins, food and personal care.”

According to Robinson, the hemp that produces CBD oil is a variety of the cannabis plant, from which marijuana is produced. However, hemp lacks THC, the chemical in cannabis that can get users high. CBD oil products, also called industrial hemp, must contain less than 0.3 percent THC. This means they will not have the same effects as marijuana.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]