Daddy-Daughter Dance set

Dads and daughters of all ages have a chance to spend a special evening together.

Parks and Recreation staff has scheduled the Daddy-Daughter Dance for Friday, Feb. 8. Fathers and daughters can dance, dress up, play games and take photos from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center. The event will also feature snacks and various contests.

“We will have a photo booth, refreshments, gifts, games and, of course, dancing,” said Brett Franks, city council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission. “We also crown a princess for the night and have a special dance with dad.”

Because space is limited, officials require families to register by calling 469-429-0275 or visiting cityofsachse.maxgalaxy.net/Registration.aspx?ActivityID=168. The cost is $15 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter.

All attendees will have their pictures taken as a souvenir.

“The event began in 2006 and has been an annual staple of Sachse programming from then on,” Franks said. “It is a great opportunity for dads and daughters to spend some special time together and bond. It is a great event that the city puts on, and dads make a fool out of themselves and the girls laugh and love it.”

The senior center is located at 3815-A Sachse Road.

