District 10-6A competition opens with home triumph

Sachse boys soccer began its quest for another district title on a winning note.

They pulled out a 1-0 win over visiting Wylie in 10-6A. Melvin Calderon scored the game-winner on a first half penalty kick.

“We are always glad to get a win in district and always want to win the first one,” SHS head coach Jacob Bruehl said. “Wylie is tough. They play hard and are well coached. We were fortunate to beat them.”

Sachse is 1-0 in district and 7-1-1 overall as of Monday, Jan. 28.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]