How has Alzheimer’s impacted your health, as a caregiver?

Every day baby boomers increasingly take on the responsibility as primary caregivers for their parents. That role of caregiver is an important one. They need your help physically, emotionally and legally.

And when Mom or Dad is living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, your health may be suffering as well.

You don’t hear a lot of statistics on the caregivers, however many studies have shown that the health of family caregivers is greatly affected by their role.

A study by the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) showed Alzheimer’s or dementia caregivers had increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension and coronary artery disease in addition to impaired kidney function, lower immune function and slower wound healing.

That’s why it’s so important for you to know the resources available to help you and your family:

Attend an Alzheimer’s support group near you.

Take care of yourself. Visit your doctor regularly, eat healthy foods and get plenty of rest.

Visit memory care communities like Oxford Glen Memory Care in Carrollton, Sachse or Grand Prairie to determine if and when your family can benefit from the 24-hour care provided in a professional memory care residence.

According to the NAC, there are 15 million caregivers providing unpaid care for family members in the U.S. That’s nearly 5 percent of the total US population or one in every 20 people you meet.

You are not alone.

By Jason W. Wiley • Oxford Senior Living