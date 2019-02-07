Chamber honors community members

Sachse Chamber of Commerce celebrated businesses, teachers and other community members who make a difference at the 35th annual awards banquet Friday, Feb. 1.

This year’s theme was Passport to Adventure, with decorations corresponding to match various countries. The banquet planning committee consisted of Nancy Runge, Jeanie Marten, Joan Smith and Molly Hall. Hall, president of the chamber, also welcomed guests to the event.

Several guests won raffle bag items, and live and silent auctions were featured as well. Mayor Mike Felix served as auctioneer for the live portion. Items included an ultimate Valentine’s Day package, Mesquite Rodeo private suite and five suite tickets to a Dallas Mavericks game.

Jeanie Marten Real Estate provided items for the silent auction, featuring a hunter’s bench and hall tree, bon voyage storage foot stool, fur-ever friend end table and vintage rolling bar cart.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]