Sachse seniors qualify for scholarship

Two students at Sachse High School are in the running for one of the most competitive national scholarships.

Thi Dinh and Cuauhtemoc “Temo” Velazquez were declared semifinalists for the Dell Scholarship. They recently submitted their final paperwork and will find out if they won on March 8.

Both seniors are part of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program. According to its website, the class focuses on preparing students who have average grades, economic disadvantage, will be first-generation college students or are underrepresented at universities.

They discovered Dell while researching scholarships for AVID, and applied after receiving encouragement from their teacher Jasmine Lawrence.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]