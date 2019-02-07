Sachse wins home matches

Sachse girls soccer remained perfect in 10-6A.

They did so after shutting out visiting Naaman Forest 1-0 and Garland 4-0.

“Those were solid wins and each were the result of a team effort to continue working on team chemistry and working hard to better ourselves every time we are on the field practice or game,” SHS head coach Kristen Campbell said. “We are slowly but surely figuring out what kind of team we are with every game and what we are capable of and it is exciting to see.”

The Lady Mustangs up their record to 6-5 overall and 3-0 for a tie with Rowlett for first place as of Monday, Feb. 4.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]