SHS students prove they have talent

Students at Sachse High School had a chance to share their skills with the rest of their classmates and community.

The annual talent show was held Thursday, Jan. 31. Twenty-three students took the stage as part of 12 different acts.

First prize went to Lucas Sanders, Kaitlyn Collins and Mason Walden for their musical theatre performance. Dylan Toups won second place after singing her original song “Now and Then” and accompanying herself on guitar. Mason also performed Hillsong United’s “Relentless” and took home third place.

Samantha Rozinsky’s dance solo kicked off the first half, followed by Sidjerryus Perry and Justice Bray singing a duet of “Don’t Change.” Patrick Anderson beatboxed, Reagan Busby sang Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love,” the SHS drum line performed a glow-in-the-dark show and Kyle Penner displayed an art video.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]