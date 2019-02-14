Crimes decrease in Sachse

Crimes have continued to decrease in Sachse and Police Chief Bryan Sylvester credits the community for making the city safer.

“My belief is that our partnerships with the community play a big role in helping us be more aware and responsive to suspicious people and vehicles,” he said.

There were 713 crimes in Sachse last year, a 22 percent decrease from 909 in 2017.

Sylvester categorizes all crimes as either Part 1 or Part 2. Part 1 crimes include aggravated assault (in which a weapon is used), simple assault, sexual assault, robbery, residential burglary, building burglary, vehicle burglary, auto theft and theft. Part 2 crimes include criminal mischief, forgery/fraud, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, drug possession/paraphernalia and DWI.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]