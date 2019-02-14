So it begins

Plano East awaited in bi-distirct round

The Lady Mustangs opened the playoffs earlier this week.

They squared off against Plano East on Tuesday, Feb. 12 in Class 6A Region II bi-district at Richardson High School.

Plano East was the fourth place finisher from District 9-6A with a 6-6 mark. They were 22-9 overall.

“They’re a very good team and have a good group of players, led by senior Tavy Diggs,” Sachse head coach Donna McCullough said. “It’s going to be a good challenge to open the playoffs with.”

By David Jenkins • [email protected]