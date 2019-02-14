WISD Education Foundation plans gala

This weekend Wylie Education Foundation will host its largest fundraiser of the year, all in the name of enhancing education.

Boots ‘n Barbecue is set for Saturday, Feb. 16 at Southfork Ranch. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an hour of mingling, margaritas and more. The event will feature its traditional candy bar, in which guests can fill bags with candy, as well as live and silent auctions, a photo booth and prizes to win.

“The show opens at 7 p.m.,” said Lori Villarreal, executive director of Wylie Education Foundation. “We’ll serve barbecue and show videos, and will carry on our program with dancing and showcasing students. We’ll have lots of laughs and get-out-of-your-seat moments.”

She expects activities to last until around 11 p.m.

For the full story, see the Feb. 14 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]