Connecting students, teachers

Substitute teacher works to preserve black history

A seemingly simple quilt collection at Wylie East High School helped unite students and teachers in learning about Black History Month.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, around 20 quilts were on display in the school’s library. Substitute teacher Emma Stafford organized the event and invited all students and teachers to contribute quilts, whether they had been passed down for generations or just finished. She also added several of her own family’s to the display.

Stafford chose quilts because of the history contained in each stitch. As she grew up in rural Tennessee, quilts provided warmth and comfort during the winter – but more importantly, they also told stories. Each piece of fabric that her mother sewed together holds a different memory for her.

She pointed out that all quilts, not just hers, preserve history and take about 200 hours to complete.

For the full story, see the Feb. 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]