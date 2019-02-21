District dives into natatorium construction

GISD settles on $33.5M budget after wading through costs

Construction for the GISD natatorium is moving along swimmingly.

Garland ISD recently broke ground for the indoor swimming facility, which will hold a main pool, instructional pool and diving well, and will seat up to 1,200.

It is scheduled for completion in August 2020 and is located on Firewheel Parkway, just south of President George Bush Turnpike.

“The natatorium was included as a part of the 2014 bond because of the educational opportunities it could offer to the students of the district, something we don’t currently have,” said Philip Wiggins, GISD aquatic manager. “Swimming is a lifetime activity. The natatorium will also provide more athletic opportunities for students as well as providing opportunities to draw people to our area when we host local, regional and national level competitions.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 21 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]