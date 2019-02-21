Playoffs commenced with wins

A tough test awaited the Lady Mustangs in the third round of the Class 6A Region II basketball playoffs.

They faced No. 10 state-ranked Allen on Tuesday, Feb. 19 in the quarterfinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

“They are going to be a big challenge for sure,” Sachse head coach Donna McCullough said. “We are going to have to defend well and when we get a turnover make sure we capitalize.”

The Lady Eagles own wins over Wylie 66-16 in bi-district and in area Tyler Lee 35-29.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]