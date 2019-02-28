Armstrong to host carnival fundraiser

A carnival six months in the making is coming to Armstrong Elementary Saturday, March 2.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., guests can peruse all sorts of activities for a fee of $13 in advance or $15 at the event.

The carnival will feature over 35 games, a zip line, midway, 22-foot slide, petting zoo, train rides, rock climbing wall, laser tag and cake walk sponsored by Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Local talent will perform throughout the afternoon. A few highlights include various school choirs, Sachse Swingsters, a karate group and local singer Cole Dagen.

According to coordinator Katie Bowen-Julio, the committee hopes to expand the carnival to include Sewell Elementary and Hudson Middle School next year.

Funds from the event will go toward buying playground equipment that can accommodate disabled children.

“We started this because we want to build inclusive playgrounds,” Bowen-Julio said. “We want every playground in Sachse to be inclusive within five years so kids with disabilities can play too. We needed to pick a place to start, so we chose schools.”

Armstrong Elementary is located at 4750 Ben Davis Road.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]