Sachse boys basketball got back to winning ways in the 2018-19 season.

They captured a program record 17 wins, losing 15 and were fourth place finishers out District 10-6A at 8-6.

South Garland, Lakeview Centennial and Wylie were above them.

Missing the Class 6A Region II postseason cut were North Garland, Rowlett, Garland and Naaman Forest.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]