Rezoning request causes contention

Sachse City Council discussed and planned for future growth last week.

Land, road, community center and crime updates were all brought before the council during the regularly-scheduled meeting Monday, Feb. 18. Of all the topics reviewed, rezoning a piece of land proved the most contentious.

All Solutions Ltd. requested to rezone a 17.74-acre piece of land along Hudson Drive and Rosewood Lane, bordering Sachse High School. Garland ISD sold the property and Sachse’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended allowing single-family residences to be built on it.

Council voted 5-2 to rezone the land, with councilmembers Brett Franks and Paul Watkins voting no.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]