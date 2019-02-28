Wylie band, choir students ready to perform at Meyerson March 2

Wylie music students will have a chance to perform in one of Dallas’ most famous locations.

The top bands and choirs from Burnett, McMillan, Cooper, Wylie East and Wylie High will join Wylie Community Band in an all-day performance at Meyerson Symphony Center Saturday, March 2. The event is open to the public and costs $5 at the door.

It all started when Ross Grant, director of Wylie Community Band, wanted to create a joint concert.

“I have booked the Meyerson Symphony Center numerous times before, usually coordinating an event with the school district where I taught,” he said. “So the Meyerson staff has known me for decades. This is just a fantastic way to get hundreds of public school student musicians into one of the top musical venues in the world. In the process, our community band also gets to present a full concert as well.”

Burnett musicians will perform at 9:30 a.m., McMillan musicians at 10:25 a.m., Cooper musicians at 11:20 a.m., Wylie East musicians at 12:15 p.m., Wylie Community Band at 1:20 p.m. and Wylie High musicians at 2:45 p.m. Wylie Community Band’s Jazz Big Band will play in the lobby beginning at 11 a.m.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]